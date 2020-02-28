CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

CompX International has raised its dividend by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541. CompX International has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

