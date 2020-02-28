COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Price Target Raised to $8.00

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Aegis from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 123.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COMSCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. COMSCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

COMSCORE stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 1,029,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,056. COMSCORE has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of COMSCORE by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,782,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,353,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,310,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in COMSCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,506,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.