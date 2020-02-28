COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $95.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.09 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. COMSCORE updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS SCOR traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,874. COMSCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMSCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Aegis increased their price objective on COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. COMSCORE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.54.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

