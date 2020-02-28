Concoin (CONX) Market Cap Hits $4,235.00

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Concoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Concoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $4,235.00 and $74.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.80 or 0.02530380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00216131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin.

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

