ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CFMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 761,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,264. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $80,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 63,256 shares of company stock valued at $91,299 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 1,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFMS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.