Consensus Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. During the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040737 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00071040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000810 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,546.52 or 0.99881996 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000944 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00066699 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

