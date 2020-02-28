Contents Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $240,934.00 (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $240,934.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00052239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00496072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.97 or 0.06645081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00065725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029171 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,194,487,768 tokens. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.