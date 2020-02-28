Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Short Interest Update

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 13.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of CLR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.95. 8,819,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,229. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

