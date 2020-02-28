Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given Hold Rating at Cfra

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 166,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

