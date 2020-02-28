Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.46% from the stock’s current price.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of CLR opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 154.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after buying an additional 832,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after acquiring an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 579,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 526,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

