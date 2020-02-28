Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Lowered to $25.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

CLR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 166,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,297. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 102,130 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

