Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $273.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,280.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

