Contrasting Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Visa (NASDAQ:V)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -8.00% -10.02% -7.94% Visa 52.60% 43.15% 17.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and Visa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $200.63 million 2.95 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -35.64 Visa $22.98 billion 14.97 $12.08 billion $5.44 32.22

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Limelight Networks and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Visa 0 2 24 0 2.92

Limelight Networks presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Visa has a consensus price target of $219.12, indicating a potential upside of 24.41%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Summary

Visa beats Limelight Networks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

