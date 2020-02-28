ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.09 Per Share

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.09 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CTEC traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.70). 12,547,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 25.63. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 127.45 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 210.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). As a group, research analysts forecast that ConvaTec Group will post 15.9999988 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTEC. Barclays decreased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.36 ($2.66).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.