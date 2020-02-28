Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,494 shares during the period. Copa makes up about 1.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.69% of Copa worth $31,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Copa by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPA. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

Shares of CPA stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.14. 750,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

