Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $618.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post $618.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $625.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $608.68 million. Copart posted sales of $553.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $84.59 on Friday. Copart has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

