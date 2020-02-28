Cormark Cuts Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$10.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VII. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Shares of TSE:VII traded down C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$5.52. 1,256,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.66. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

