Cormark Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCW. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.24.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE:TCW traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,010. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.