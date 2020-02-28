Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65.

Get Spin Master alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.89.

TOY opened at C$29.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 33.50. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$28.80 and a twelve month high of C$46.61.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.