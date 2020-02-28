Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Short Interest Update

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CORV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,252,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,610. Correvio Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CORV. Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie downgraded Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Correvio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

