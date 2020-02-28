Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy Purchases 10,000 Shares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$714,359.66.

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$467.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$463.30 million.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

