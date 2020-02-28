CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $75,380.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $75,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $81,900.00.

On Friday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $82,590.00.

On Monday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $82,990.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $173,500.00.

CRVL stock traded down $5.30 on Friday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 64,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,404. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.63.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CorVel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CorVel by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CorVel by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRVL. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

