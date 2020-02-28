CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CMO Diane Blaha Sells 1,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,229 shares in the company, valued at $446,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CRVL traded down $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CorVel by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CorVel by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.