Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $197.17 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00040737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $664.69 million and $197.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00071040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000810 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,546.52 or 0.99881996 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000944 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00066699 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

