COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Up 14.0% in February

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the January 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 977,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $774.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

