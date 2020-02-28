CoTrader (COT) Price Down 23.3% Over Last Week

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One CoTrader token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $372,316.00 and approximately $70,372.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00051764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00497027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.82 or 0.06692616 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00065836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029104 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011668 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

COT is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.