Counterparty One Day Trading Volume Hits $829.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Counterparty has a market cap of $4.60 million and $829.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00020137 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. In the last week, Counterparty has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,369 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

