Covesting Trading 106.6% Higher Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $66,178.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 106.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.53 or 0.02494031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00218008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00129168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

