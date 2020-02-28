CRA International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

CRA International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRA International to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $46.51. 52,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,545. The company has a market cap of $368.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. CRA International has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.14 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CRAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

