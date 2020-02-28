CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Cap Hits $150,411.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $150,411.00 and approximately $14,677.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056011 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000405 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

