Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €158.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €158.00 ($183.72) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €147.90 ($171.98).

Shares of SAF traded down €5.55 ($6.45) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €124.10 ($144.30). 2,928,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €143.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €140.60.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

