Credit Suisse Group Upgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Outperform

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. 119,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Capital Management raised its stake in CF Industries by 437.8% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 910,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Natixis Asset Management boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 63,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Company boosted its stake in CF Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Company now owns 33,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 27,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,759,213. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

