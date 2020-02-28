Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report sales of $225.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.89 million. Cree posted sales of $274.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $938.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.67 million to $941.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.30 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of CREE opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cree by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cree by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cree by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

