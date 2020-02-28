Crh Plc (LON:CRH) Announces Dividend of €0.63

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of €0.63 ($0.73) per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CRH stock traded down GBX 56 ($0.74) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,639 ($34.71). 3,596,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,938.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,856.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CRH has a 12-month low of GBX 2,266 ($29.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,116 ($40.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price target on CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

