Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,934 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Criteo worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,400,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Criteo by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 425,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 56,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Criteo by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

CRTO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 28,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. Criteo SA has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $808.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

