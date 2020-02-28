Critical Comparison: Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) versus Citizens Financial Group (NASDAQ:CFG)

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services $166.66 million 1.44 $27.12 million $2.20 8.95 Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 1.72 $1.79 billion $3.84 8.45

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marlin Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Marlin Business Services pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Marlin Business Services has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marlin Business Services and Citizens Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $42.28, suggesting a potential upside of 30.33%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Profitability

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services 17.67% 13.24% 2.16% Citizens Financial Group 22.20% 8.75% 1.11%

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Marlin Business Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 94,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers property reinsurance coverage for its financed equipment; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market demand accounts, as well as provides small business loans. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 1,100 branches and 2,900 ATMs in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 140 retail and commercial non-branch offices in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

