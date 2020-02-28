Critical Contrast: GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and GDS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GDS $406.09 million 16.76 -$65.01 million ($0.51) -113.67

Health Catalyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10 GDS 0 1 6 0 2.86

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $50.22, suggesting a potential upside of 65.31%. GDS has a consensus target price of $57.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.18%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A GDS -12.27% -5.97% -1.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats GDS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

