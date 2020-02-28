Critical Review: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) & Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A -94.47% -78.87% Paratek Pharmaceuticals -778.47% -5,327.73% -48.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Paratek Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.95, suggesting a potential upside of 132.42%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 300.31%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.73 million ($0.90) -2.84 Paratek Pharmaceuticals $16.54 million 8.71 -$112.36 million ($3.93) -1.10

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paratek Pharmaceuticals. Marinus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paratek Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings. The company's ganaxolone product candidate exhibits anti-seizure, anti-depression, and anti-anxiety actions through its effects on synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors. It is also developing ganaxolone for cyclin-ependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder, PCDH19-related epilepsy, postpartum depression, refractory status epilepticus, and other indications. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license and supply agreements with Purdue Neuroscience Company and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Allergan plc; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.