CROAT (CROAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $300.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. CROAT has a market cap of $66,109.00 and approximately $300.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 76,041,221 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

