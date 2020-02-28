Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.91.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.25 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CRR.UN traded down C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$14.50. 772,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,519. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.76 and a one year high of C$16.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

