Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Up 11.6% in February

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the January 30th total of 949,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 352,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $351.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.