CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Given New $180.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

NYSE CCI opened at $148.40 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $117.40 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.53.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

