CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

CCI stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.53. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $117.40 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

