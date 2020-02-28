Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.59 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Braziliex, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last week, Crown has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $2,617.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,615.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.18 or 0.03592005 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00768900 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018888 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,177,445 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Braziliex, C-CEX and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.