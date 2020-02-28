CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $356,063.00 and $2,276.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00588347 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00095181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00120311 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002188 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

