Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Achieves Market Cap of $724.06 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, Bithumb Global and DigiFinex. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $724.06 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053755 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00528612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.97 or 0.06684581 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00065968 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029640 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,792,694,064 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Huobi Korea, DigiFinex, DDEX, OKEx, Indodax, Huobi Global, HitBTC, Bithumb Global, OceanEx, BiteBTC, Dcoin, KuCoin, BigONE, Upbit, CPDAX, ABCC, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Bittrex, Bibox, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

