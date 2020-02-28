Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00007433 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $40.20 million and approximately $71,371.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00052581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00496557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.36 or 0.06685296 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00064802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028997 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

