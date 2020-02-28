Cryptonex (CNX) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00021831 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $104.46 million and $1.90 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.06 or 0.02537772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00212589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00126355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

