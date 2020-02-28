CSFB Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$58.00 Price Target

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$58.00 target price by research analysts at CSFB in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.70.

PPL stock traded down C$1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$48.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,608,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.71. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$45.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,881.28.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

