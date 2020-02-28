CSFB Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$70.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CSFB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NA. Desjardins upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.35.

TSE NA traded down C$1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$73.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$60.09 and a 52-week high of C$75.01.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.0100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.22, for a total value of C$562,770.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$997,488.43. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total value of C$1,436,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,895.31. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,792 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,500.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

